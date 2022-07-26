Life sciences face ever-increasing exposure to False Claims Act litigation in 2022

The U.S. Department of Justice has been intensely focused on illicit billings to federal government agencies, so much so that the agency reclaimed more than $500 million in the first half of calendar year 2022 under the False Claims Act. However, 80% of that amount came from companies in the life sciences, a fact which combines with pending federal and state legislation to amplify the risk for these companies in the coming years, according to a new report by the law firm of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, LLP.