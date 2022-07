Biotronik slapped with $13M settlement over improper payments to cardiologists

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that Biotronik Inc., of Lake Oswego, Ore., agreed to pay $12.95 million to settle allegations that the company induced cardiologists to use the company’s devices to treat their patients. Among the allegations is that the company paid for physicians’ holiday parties and winery tours that could not be tied to a legitimate business expense.