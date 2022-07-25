Barely a month after signing a €1 billion-plus deal with Menarini Group for the cholesterol-lowering drug obicetrapib, Newamsterdam Pharma BV has struck a $235 million SPAC merger deal that will see the biotech list on Nasdaq in late 2022. The deal will finance phase III development and potential regulatory filings of the drug once dropped by Amgen Inc. as big pharma turned away from the cholesteryl ester transfer protein inhibitor drug class around five years ago. The deal is with Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm incorporated in the Cayman Islands that is part of Frazier Healthcare Partners’ portfolio.

Eurekare moves to spark European synthetic bio, microbiome startups

Eurekare SA, a technology commercialization and investment firm, has opened the doors to the first of a number of biotech “studios” it is setting up to hothouse synthetic biology and microbiome companies formed around intellectual property sourced from universities across Europe.

Replay spins up quintuplet of genomic medicine companies with $55M seed round

Increased payload capacity for gene therapies, off-the-shelf genome-engineered allogeneic cell therapies, reduced cost of goods and faster bioprocesses, are promised by “big DNA” specialist Replay Holdings LLC. The newco arrived with a $55 million seed round and having assembled a portfolio of technologies for writing and delivering large pieces of DNA.

As some – not all – PI3Ks stumble, players jostle for position in follicular lymphoma

Ipsen SA’s $247 million buyout of Epizyme Inc., and the recent decision by Nordic Nanovector SA to dump its phase IIb program with CD-37-targeted Betalutin (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan), served to highlight the hot space of relapsed/refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL), where bispecifics have been showing particular promise. The takeover of Epizyme by Ipsen for $1.45 per share brought aboard Tazverik (tazemetostat), a first-in-class, small-molecule enhancer of zeste homolog 2 approved for epithelial sarcoma and r/r FL. A few PI3K inhibitors for FL have been pulled off the market, which leveled the field somewhat, but Tazverik could still face pipeline heavyweights, as other FL prospects are churning out impressive data. And the PI3K-delta category can’t be shrugged off entirely, as MEI Pharma Inc. and Kyowa Kirin Co. Inc. have shown with single-agent zandelisib.

Life sciences companies face ever-increasing exposure to False Claims Act litigation

The U.S. Department of Justice has been intensely focused on illicit billings to federal government agencies, so much so that the agency reclaimed more than $500 million in the first half of calendar year 2022. However, 80% of that amount came from companies in the life sciences, a fact which combines with pending federal and state legislation to amplify the risk for these companies in the coming years, according to a new report by the law firm of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, LLP.

US drug codes due for an update

It was bound to happen someday. As more drugs come to the U.S. market, the FDA is running out of unique combinations for the 10-digit national drug code given to each drug. To keep up with the demand, the agency is proposing a rule to adopt a new 12-digit code. While it's at it, the FDA also is proposing revisions to the barcode labeling requirements for drugs.

Extending the human lifespan

In this multipart special report, BioWorld explores the concept of extending lifespan, which is surprisingly well-validated by basic research. The team examined the latest science, the key biological drivers that can be targeted pharmacologically and the companies developing these potential “Fountain of Youth” candidate drugs.

Also in the news

Acticor, Acurx, Alnylam, ARS, Ascentage, Aurinia, Bavarian Nordic, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dice, Enveric, Field Trip Health, Genfleet, Gilead, I-Mab, Janssen, Kite, Leo, Liminal, Medicinova, Moderna, Neosphere, Neuraptive, Neurlis, Obsidian, Revolution, Roche, Seagen, Silverback, Tris, Vericel, Vertex, Vistagen, Zelira