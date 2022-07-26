Eurekare moves to spark European synthetic bio, microbiome startups

Eurekare SA, a technology commercialization and investment firm, has opened the doors to the first of a number of biotech “studios” it is setting up to hothouse synthetic biology and microbiome companies formed around intellectual property sourced from universities across Europe. It’s the most recent step forward in Eurekare’s ambition of creating a pan-European network for identifying, selecting and nurturing high quality European science in these two fields, which in the opinion of the firm’s founders, is at the same time of very high quality and seriously under-exploited.