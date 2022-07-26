BioWorld - Tuesday, July 26, 2022
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Eurekare moves to spark European synthetic bio, microbiome startups

July 25, 2022
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Eurekare SA, a technology commercialization and investment firm, has opened the doors to the first of a number of biotech “studios” it is setting up to hothouse synthetic biology and microbiome companies formed around intellectual property sourced from universities across Europe. It’s the most recent step forward in Eurekare’s ambition of creating a pan-European network for identifying, selecting and nurturing high quality European science in these two fields, which in the opinion of the firm’s founders, is at the same time of very high quality and seriously under-exploited.
BioWorld Financings Europe