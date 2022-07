3M unveils plan to spin off health care business

3M Co. reported a planned spinoff of its health care business by 2023, during the company’s second quarter earnings. The health care company will operate as a separate public company focused on wound care, health care IT, oral care and biopharma filtration. 3M said the health care business is expected to be spun off with net leverage of approximately 3.0x to 3.5x EBITDA and the ‘New 3M’ company will retain a stake of 19.9% in health care, which will be monetized over time.