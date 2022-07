Neurofront picks up option to in-license Novaremed non-opioid neuropathic pain drug

Neurofront Therapeutics Ltd. has picked up an option to acquire exclusive Asia rights to a phase II non-opioid drug from Novaremed AG. Under terms of the deal, Novaremed is eligible to receive more than $130 million in option and exercise fees as well as development, regulatory and sales milestone payments plus royalties on net sales. Shanghai, China-based Neurofront obtained rights to develop and commercialize the candidate in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Singapore.