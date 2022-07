PTO eyes revised subject matter eligibility guidance for patents

For companies in the life sciences, patent subject matter eligibility has acquired a bad reputation, but the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has attempted to provide administrative workarounds to the problem. PTO director Kathi Vidal said recently, however, that the agency intends to revisit its guidance, just one of several steps the PTO is taking to eliminate some of the drag on patent applications in the U.S.