Exo acquires Medo to simplify POC ultrasound

Exo Inc. acquired Medo Dx Pte, an artificial intelligence (AI) developer, to make its point-of-care ultrasound imaging even easier to use. Medo brings two FDA-cleared artificial intelligence algorithms that draw on a library of millions of ultrasound images and health data to expand the settings for ultrasound and the reduce the expertise required for its use. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.