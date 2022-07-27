UK NHS rolls out genetic test for CVD in North East of England

The U.K. NHS is implementing the use of Oxford, U.K.-based Genincode plc’s predictive genetic test for patients suffering with hypercholesterolemia and familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). The Academic Health Science Network for the North East and North Cumbria (AHSN NENC) is adopting the Lipid Incode test in Darlington following a successful pilot study which demonstrated the test can detect and diagnose people with high cholesterol, a known risk factor for the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). It is the first commercial polygenic test for CVD to be implemented by the NHS.