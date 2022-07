Institut Mérieux raises $850M from Exor to ramp development of innovative public health solutions

Institut Mérieux SA is offering equity to a preferred partner via a restricted capital increase. Exor NV has consequently acquired 10% of Institut Mérieux’s capital by investing $850 million. A third of this new funding, some $285 million, will be injected immediately this summer, with the balance following over the coming 12 months.