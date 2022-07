Teva’s cost of ending US opioid suits could add up to $4.35B

It’s not a done deal yet, but Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has agreed in principle to pay up to $4.25 billion, plus about $100 million to Native American tribes, to end most of the lawsuits it’s facing across the U.S. over its opioid sales. The figure includes settlements the company already has made with some state and local governments, as well as the supply of up to $1.2 billion worth of Teva’s generic naloxone nasal spray.