BioWorld - Thursday, July 28, 2022
UK NICE adds Perkinelmer tests to preeclampsia guidance

July 28, 2022
By Catherine Longworth
The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has added two placental growth factor (PIGF)-based tests developed by Perkinelmer Inc. to guidance on diagnosing suspected preterm preeclampsia. The Waltham, Mass.-based company’s kit and Delfia Xpress soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase 1 (sFlt-1) kit are recommended to screen levels of PIGF and Sflt-1, both key biomarkers in the pathophysiology of preeclampsia. The guidance means health care providers across the U.K. will be able to use the test, along with a standard clinical assessment, to confirm suspected preterm preeclampsia in women from 20 weeks of pregnancy onwards.
