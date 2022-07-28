UK NICE adds Perkinelmer tests to preeclampsia guidance

The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has added two placental growth factor (PIGF)-based tests developed by Perkinelmer Inc. to guidance on diagnosing suspected preterm preeclampsia. The Waltham, Mass.-based company’s kit and Delfia Xpress soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase 1 (sFlt-1) kit are recommended to screen levels of PIGF and Sflt-1, both key biomarkers in the pathophysiology of preeclampsia. The guidance means health care providers across the U.K. will be able to use the test, along with a standard clinical assessment, to confirm suspected preterm preeclampsia in women from 20 weeks of pregnancy onwards.