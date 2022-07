Federal Circuit deems obvious claims in Becon patents for ear reshaping devices

Med tech patents have been especially vulnerable to litigation in recent years, and a new decision by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirms yet again the vulnerability of patents undergoing litigation. The Federal Circuit said nine claims found in two patents held by Becon Medical Ltd., of Batavia, Ill., were invalid due to obviousness, presenting the company a significant loss in its infringement litigation with Talexmedical LLC, of Malvern, Pa.