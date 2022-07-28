Elevation Oncology Inc. has picked up the global rights to SYSA-1801, an anti-Claudin 18.2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate, from CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd in a deal worth up to $1.195 billion. Under the terms, Elevation gets rights to develop and commercialize SYSA-1801 outside of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Hebei, China-based CSPC Megalith, which retains rights in greater China market, will receive a $27 million up-front payment and is eligible to receive up to $148 million in potential development and regulatory milestone payments and up to $1.02 billion in potential sales milestone payments. Elevation will also pay CSPC Megalith royalties up to double-digit percent based on the annual net sales.

Struggling biopharma stocks swim toward the surface

After bottoming out at the end of May, BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index (BDDI) is making a slow, tedious climb back upwards. The index was down 23.18% for the year as of July 27, which is better than where it was at the end of each of the three prior months. It is following the same curve as the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which are down by 16.47% and 11.39%, respectively. BDDI fluctuations were heavily influenced this summer by U.S. FDA actions and upcoming decisions, company buyouts and terminated programs.

$65M series A fuels Vicinitas’ efforts with DUBTAC

Vicinitas Therapeutics Inc. pulled down $65 million in a series A financing to advance its Deubiquitinase Targeting Chimera (DUBTAC) platform, developed by way of an academic-industry research collaboration between the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research and researchers at the University of California, Berkeley. DUBTAC targets proteins for removal of ubiquitin chains – tags that mark them for degrading and elimination – thereby stabilizing to gain therapeutic benefit. The South San Francisco-based firm’s round was co-led by A16z and Deerfield Management, with participation by Droia Ventures, GV, The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research and the Berkeley Catalyst Fund.

BioAsia-Taiwan 2022: Taiwan can help biopharma use data more smartly to keep innovation moving

Keeping innovation growing at a fast clip while retaining new global supply chain capacity built up during the pandemic were the main topics of discussion at the Bio Asia-Taiwan conference July 27 in Taipei. With the theme of the conference, “Connecting the Asia Value Chain,” Taiwan Vice President Ching-Te Lai said the pandemic has demonstrated Taiwan’s resilience as well as the strength of the global biopharma industry. “The COVID-19 pandemic caused us to change our lifestyles, but it also led to further integration between the biotech and ICT [information and communications technology] industries. Innovative technology can help make medical systems more efficient and serve the public better.

Senator to Abbvie, Merck: Stop ‘stonewalling’ on US tax probe

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chair of the Finance Committee, slammed the makers of the two biggest blockbuster drugs for not cooperating with the committee’s investigation into how biopharma companies are using the 2017 tax changes to avoid paying their fair share of U.S. taxes. Wyden sent letters this week to Merck & Co. Inc., the maker of Keytruda (pembrolizumab), and Abbvie Inc., which produces Humira (adalimumab), demanding that they stop their “stonewalling” and comply with the committee’s request by providing specific information about where they book their profits from U.S. drug sales.

Extending the human lifespan: Preventing worse inequities

Aging is surprisingly dichotomous. Genetic studies suggest that in fruit flies and mice, the gene sets that affect male and female longevity are mostly distinct. And a lopsided amount of what’s known about aging comes from the study of – wait for it – males. Read part three of BioWorld’s multipart series on extending the human lifespan.

