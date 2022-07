Struggling biopharma stocks swim toward the surface

After bottoming out at the end of May, BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index is making a slow, tedious climb back upwards. The index was down 23.18% for the year as of July 27, which is better than where it was at the end of each of the three prior months. It is following the same curve as the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which are down by 16.47% and 11.39%, respectively.