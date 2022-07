CTPS1-targeted research takes big Step with start of clinical study

After an eight-year odyssey, the first cytidine triphosphate synthase 1 (CTPS1) inhibitor has entered the clinic, with Step Pharma SAS announcing it has simultaneously begun studies in the U.S. and the U.K. The phase I/II trial is assessing Step’s lead program, STP-938, in relapsed/refractory B- and T-cell lymphomas, with the first U.S. site opening for enrollment this week.