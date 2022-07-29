It is now possible to look up the 3D structure of every known protein following the latest release of Alphafold, an open database run in partnership by Deepmind, the London-based artificial intelligence company owned by Google parent Alphabet and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory’s European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) in Cambridge, U.K. The update of Alphafold has seen it expand to include 200 million protein structures from all the organisms that have had their genomes sequenced to date. The 3D structures – as predicted from their amino acid sequences – include proteins from animals, plants, bacteria, fungi and other organisms. “Having all these millions of structures will change the face of biology,” said Janet Thornton, director emeritus of EMBL-EBI.

Targeting S2 could lead to broad coronavirus protection

Since the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the attempts to rapidly develop a vaccine that was effective against current strains, researchers have been looking for a vaccine that could protect more broadly against multiple coronaviruses. That has prompted attempts to harness the potential of the more conserved S2 subunit of the spike protein via which SARS-CoV-2 enters human host cells. To date, this part of the spike protein has been overlooked because critical epitopes are only exposed after the virus binds, a process mediated by S1. Now, researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London have uncovered a target on the S2 subunit they say could form the basis of a pan-coronavirus vaccine, which in addition to protecting against new variants of SARS-CoV-2 could also protect against the common cold coronavirus.

Sarepta shares jump as it plots fast FDA review for DMD gene therapy

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. said it plans to file a BLA for its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), SRP-9001, with the U.S. FDA, potentially setting up a decision in the first half of 2023 for the therapy developed in partnership with Switzerland’s Roche Holding AG. The Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech said the BLA will seek accelerated approval for the therapy, also known as delandistrogene moxeparvovec, for ambulant individuals with DMD. Shares of Sarepta (NASDAQ:SRPT) were up more than 9% at midday.

Newco news: Setting cancer cells on the road to ruin is Modifi’s goal

Exploiting deficiencies in tumor cells’ inability to repair damage to their DNA has been one of the most successful endeavors of oncology research in recent memory. There are four approved PARP inhibitors to treat certain types of breast, ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancers. Multiple other synthetic lethal combinations that might push repair-deficient tumors into cell death are being investigated. In the July 29, 2022, issue of Science, researchers at Yale University have described another approach to turning DNA repair defect against itself. Startup Modifi Biosciences Inc. is now on course to translate that work.

Scientists to test whether base editing could cure killer heart diseases

Scientists will investigate whether cutting-edge technology such as base editing could be used to cure inherited heart muscle conditions after an international team co-led by Harvard Medical School won a research challenge. The $36 million Big Beat Challenge, run by the British Heart Foundation, is one of the largest non-commercial awards ever given and will focus on inherited heart muscle diseases known as genetic cardiomyopathies.

OIG draws new lines around CME programs sponsored by drug, device makers

Drug and device makers that offer health care professionals opportunities to earn continuing medical education points have a fine line to walk when sponsoring those programs, but a new advisory opinion by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General seems to draw a very clear line around those programs. According to the advisory, these sessions would be unlikely to stray out of bounds only when attendees pay their own registration fees for sessions that are directly funded by industry, suggesting that drug and device makers might feel compelled to work through a third party to avoid falling prey to enforcement action under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute.

Extending the human lifespan: For preventing aging, some decades old drugs?

The U.S. NIH’s National Institute on Aging’s Intervention Testing Program (ITP) has been searching for ways to extend lifespan for more than two decades by now. And in its animal studies, it has been successful multiple times. There are half a dozen drugs, and a few lifestyle interventions, that reliably extend lifespan in one or both sexes by up to 30%. Read more in part four and five of BioWorld’s multipart series on extending the human lifespan.

