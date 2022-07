Terumo, Eliaz partner to improve outcomes for acute kidney injury

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT) is teaming up with Eliaz Therapeutics Inc. to develop and commercialize a new type of apheresis treatment for acute kidney injury (AKI) and sepsis-induced acute kidney injury (S-AKI). The exclusive collaboration aims to reduce long-term morbidity and death in patients with AKIs by removing an upstream inflammatory protein called Galectin-3 (Gal-3) from blood plasma.