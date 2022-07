Sarepta shares jump as it plots fast FDA review for DMD gene therapy

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. said it plans to file a BLA for its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), SRP-9001, with the U.S. FDA, potentially setting up a decision in the first half of 2023 for the therapy developed in partnership with Switzerland’s Roche Holding AG. The Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech said the BLA will seek accelerated approval for the therapy, also known as delandistrogene moxeparvovec, for ambulant individuals with DMD.