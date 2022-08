Marengo follows North STAR in oncology, navigates to Ipsen deal that could be worth more than $1.59B

As Marengo Therapeutics Inc. gears up to start human trials with its lead compound, the company nailed down a deal with Ipsen SA worth $45 million up front and as much as $1.59 billion-plus in milestone rewards to advance a pair of candidates from the Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform into the clinic.