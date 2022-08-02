ITIF: Japan a cautionary tale for government Rx price controls

As Democrats in the U.S. Senate rush to pass prescription drug pricing reforms through the reconciliation process this week, the nonpartisan Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF) is offering Japan’s experience with government price controls as a cautionary tale. “Stringent drug price controls have significantly hampered the competitive and innovative capacity of Japan’s biopharmaceutical industry in recent decades, serving as a warning for U.S. policymakers considering introducing Medicare Part D drug price controls in 2022,” according to the ITIF.