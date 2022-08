Shionogi begins pivotal trial of Akili’s ADHD digital therapy in Japan

Akili Interactive Labs Inc. has kicked off a phase III study of its digital treatment for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) living in Japan, the first pivotal trial of its video game-based cognitive treatment outside the U.S. Conducted by Osaka-based Shionogi & Co. Ltd., this marks the first pivotal trial of Akili’s video game-based cognitive treatment outside the U.S.