Boston Scientific, Nevro come to terms over ongoing patent litigation

Patent litigation is notoriously drawn out in some instances, as is the case with disputes between Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), of Natick, Mass., and Nevro Corp., of Redwood City, Calif. However, the two announced Aug. 1 that they have come to terms over several lawsuits, with each enjoying the right to practice some of the disputed patents and Nevro taking in a net payment of $85 million.