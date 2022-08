Think Surgical inks deal to bring Curexo robot to US market

Think Surgical Inc. is deepening ties with South Korean company Curexo Inc. through a new development and distribution deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Think will have exclusive rights to distribute Curexo’s Cuvis-Joint robotic platform, including any additional technology, in the U.S. and other countries. The orthopedic robot is currently used by surgeons in Korea and India for pre-planning surgery.