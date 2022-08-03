Gore, Microtransponder among the winners in NTAP sweepstakes for FY 2023

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has wrapped up its rulemaking for the next Medicare inpatient prospective payment system, and several companies managed to score important rate-setting wins for their devices. Microtransponder Inc., of Dallas, won a new technology add-on payment (NTAP) for its Vivistim device for treatment of stroke, as did W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. for its TAG thoracic branch endoprosthesis (TBE), just two among several winner in the Medicare inpatient final rule for fiscal 2023.