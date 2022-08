Poseida’s $6B blood relationship with Roche akin to Takeda deal in concept, strategy: CEO

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) closed at $4.51, up $2.08, or 85%, as a result of the collaboration and licensing deal with Roche Holding AG that brings $110 million up front as well as the same amount in near-term milestone payments described by CEO Mark Gergen as “highly achievable,” and the arrangement could be worth as much as $6 billion if goals farther down the road are met.