Blueprint as Pioneer learning the ‘Lengo,’ speaks to hopeful market in EGFR exon 20 NSCLC

With data due later this summer from the phase II Pioneer trial testing Blueprint Medicines Corp.’s approved Ayvakit (avapritinib), many investor eyes are on the potential label expansion into indolent systemic mastocytosis – but the company has another potential ace in the hole with BLU-451, which targets EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).