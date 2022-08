FDA’s Woodcock: Potential hires watching as user fee legislation languishes

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have not yet come to terms on FDA user fee legislation, a quinquennial source of melodrama that leaves the agency in an awkward position with current employees. However, FDA principal deputy commissioner Janet Woodcock said recently that prospective employees are also watching how Congress handles its business, adding that some of these pending hires may take jobs elsewhere rather than wait on Congress to send a user fee bill to the White House.