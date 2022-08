A $10M EU initiative launches to develop AI-based personalized medical care for lung cancer patients

The European Commission launched a new research initiative with $10 million from Horizon Europe, the E.U.’s research and innovation program, to create a cutting-edge decision-making tool to help clinicians and patients select the best lung cancer treatment based on each patient’s specific needs and circumstances. The I3Lung initiative brings together 16 international partners from Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Italy Sweden, Switzerland, the U.S. and Israel.