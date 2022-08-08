Pfizer Inc. plans to pay $4.62 billion – based on 67.5 million shares outstanding as of Aug. 4 – for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and its oral sickle cell disease (SCD) treatment Oxbryta (voxelotor). The company reported the enterprise value as $5.4 billion, which includes debt and net cash. If completed, the GBT buy would be the second largest M&A in 2022 after Pfizer’s $6.7 billion buyout of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Oxbryta, which netted about $195 million in sales in 2021, gained U.S. FDA approval in November 2019 for the treatment of SCD in adults and pediatric patients ages 12 and up.

US prescription price negotiations on way to becoming law

Within a few weeks, government price negotiations for some prescription drugs could be the law of the land in the U.S. With the Senate passing a slimmed-down version of H.R. 5376 through reconciliation Aug. 7, the House is expected to make a brief return from its August recess late in the week to agree to the changes. Then it’s on to the president’s desk for the signature that will enact the package of health care, tax and environmental provisions. Under the bill, direct Medicare negotiations won’t begin until 2026. But the legislation, which also requires rebates to public payers if annual price increases exceed inflation, could have broad “long-term effects on biopharma dynamics, including potential incentivizing of M&A though potentially at lower values, as well as further value distortions based on modality [biologics versus small molecules] and indication,” said Brian Abrahams, an RBC Capital Markets LLC analyst.

Karuna shares pop as phase III trial of schizophrenia drug Karxt hits its marks

Shares in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. soared Aug. 8 as the biotech moved closer to a breakthrough for schizophrenia therapy after its potential first-in-class drug Karxt (xanomeline + trospium) met its goals in a closely watched phase III trial. Analysts said results from the Emergent-2 trial were at the top end of what was expected, lifting Karuna’s shares (NASDAQ:KRTX) more than 63% and as high as $243.94. The company said no further efficacy data will be needed and it is planning an NDA filing in mid-2023 once it has the long-term safety data required by the U.S. FDA.

Phase II hypertension data with baxdrostat boost shares of Cincor

Shares of Cincor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) were trading midday at $37.07, up $13.62, or 58.1% on positive top-line data from the phase II, 275-participant Brightn study testing baxdrostat in treatment-resistant hypertension. The once-daily aldosterone synthase inhibitor was given to patients who had taken at least three blood pressure medications at their maximally tolerated doses, one of them a diuretic. Baxdrostat met its primary endpoint, achieving statistically significant placebo-adjusted reduction in systolic blood pressure, including 11 mmHg (p=<0.0001) at a dose of 2 mg.

Taiwan’s Syneurx gears up for phase III trials of its COVID-19 oral antiviral

Taiwan’s SyneuRx International Corp. announced positive results from a phase II trial evaluating safety and efficacy of COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, SNB-01, also known as Pentarlandir. The company expects to launch a phase III trial in the next few months.

Oricell nets $120M in series B round for cell therapies

Oricell Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has raised $120 million in a series B financing to support development of its cell therapy pipeline and technology platform, as well as the construction of a manufacturing plant. The round was jointly led by Qiming Venture Partners and Quan Capital Management LLC.

