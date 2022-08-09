Pfizer’s on a spree as it buys GBT for $5.8B

Pfizer Inc. plans to pay about $5.8 billion – total equity value – for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and its oral sickle cell disease (SCD) treatment Oxbryta (voxelotor). The company reported the enterprise value as $5.4 billion, which includes debt and net cash. If completed, the GBT buy would be the second largest M&A in 2022 after Pfizer’s $6.7 billion buyout of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Oxbryta, which netted about $195 million in sales in 2021, gained U.S. FDA approval in November 2019 for the treatment of SCD in adults and pediatric patients ages 12 and up. The FDA later expanded Oxbryta’s approved uses to SCD patients 4 years of age and older in December 2021.