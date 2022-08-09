US Rx price negotiations a step away from law

Within a few weeks, government price negotiations for some prescription drugs, as well as limits on annual price increases, could be the law of the land in the U.S. With the Senate passing a slimmed-down version of H.R. 5376 through reconciliation Aug. 7, the House is expected to make a brief return Friday from its August recess to vote on the changes and conference the differences between its bill and the Senate version. Then it’s on to the president’s desk for the signature that will enact the package of health care, tax and climate provisions.