Karuna shares pop as phase III trial of schizophrenia drug Karxt hits its marks

Shares in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. soared Aug. 8 as the biotech moved closer to a breakthrough for schizophrenia therapy after its potential first-in-class drug Karxt (xanomeline + trospium) met its goals in a closely watched phase III trial. Analysts said results from the Emergent-2 trial were at the top end of what was expected, lifting Karuna’s shares (NASDAQ:KRTX) 71.8% to a 52-week high of $241.19.