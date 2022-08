Pressure succumbs to baxdrostat in Cincor phase II as hypertension picture Brightns

Doctors will “unequivocally view as a major advance” Cincor Pharma Inc.’s oral baxdrostat for patients with treatment-resistant hypertension, said Deepak Bhatt, director of interventional cardiovascular programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and professor at Harvard Medical School. “There are a lot of these folks out there, and physicians don’t know what to do with them right now,” he said, noting that many end up in emergency rooms.