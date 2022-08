Volition enlists Diagnostic Oncology for US cancer studies

Epigenetic test company Volitionrx Ltd. appointed contract research organization (CRO) Diagnostic Oncology CRO LLC (DXOCRO) to conduct development and clinical validation studies for its Nu.Q product portfolio in the U.S. DXOCRO will carry out large-scale finding studies across the U.S. using Henderson, Nev.-based Volition's cancer tests to determine clinical utility in sepsis and cancer. The trials are aimed at U.S. FDA approval of the products.