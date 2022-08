FDA reports 59 deaths across the globe due to lymphoma associated with breast implants

The U.S. FDA has updated its data on the number of fatalities across globe associated with breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), which has now reach 59 fatalities. That number is up from 33 reported in July 2019 but is also a number the agency continues to assert may be a significant undercount.