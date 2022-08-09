Sengine nearly quadruples funding with $15M series A to advance organoid-based testing

Sengine Precision Medicine Inc. boosted its total fundraising to $19 million with the recent closing of a $10 million series A2 led by the Washington Research Foundation with support from Alethea Fulcrum Fund, Vincere Capital Biotech LLC, Bangarang Group and others. The A2 follows on an earlier $5 million raised in the original series A. Sengine’s Paris Test predicts drug responses using a patient’s cancer cells to grow a tumor organoid that replicates the functionality and genomic characteristics of the original tumor, enabling hyper-personalization of cancer treatment.