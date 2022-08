SEC reins in Suralign for shipping orders ahead of schedule in violation of Sarbanes-Oxley

When medical device manufacturers think of U.S. federal government enforcement, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) of 2002 might not be the first element of the statute to come to mind. However, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) used SOX to snare Suralign Holdings Inc. for pushing orders to customers ahead of schedule to draw the related revenue forward, an allegation that led to restitutions and penalties amounting to nearly $3 million.