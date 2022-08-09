Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is getting $100 million up front in an option deal with GSK plc for preclinical-stage antibody-conjugate drug (ADC) XMT-2056, which could bring up to $1.36 billion more in an option exercise payment, development, regulatory and commercial milestones. It’s the second potential $1 billion-plus ADC deal for Cambridge, Mass.-based Mersana this year and the first for its Immunosynthen platform, which uses a STING agonist payload specifically designed for ADCs. The deal, announced just after market close Aug. 8, sent shares (NASDAQ:MRSN) up 14% in after-hours trading.

Merck & Co. looks beyond amyloid beta, signing potential $1.1B Alzheimer’s R&D deal with Cerevance

Central nervous system specialist Cerevance Inc. has announced a multiyear strategic research collaboration with Merck & Co. Inc. to identify novel targets for Alzheimer’s disease in a deal worth more than $1.1 billion, plus royalties. Boston-based Cerevance will receive $25 million up front with the $1.1 billion due when certain development and commercial milestones are achieved. Privately held Cerevance said its technology platform analyzes specific cell populations in thousands of postmortem, healthy and diseased human brain tissue samples across a range of ages and brain regions.

Innovent, Sanofi co-develop two oncology drugs in China with €300M investment

Innovent Biologics Inc. has formed a partnership with Sanofi SA to jointly develop and commercialize two of Sanofi’s oncology candidates in combination with sintilimab in China, namely SAR-408701 (tusamitamab ravtansine) and SAR-444245. “This partnership stands out to be different from all the others you have seen as Sanofi is going to invest in Innovent,” Michael Yu, founder, chairman and CEO of Innovent, said in a conference call. “It is different from a typical license-in model. Now Sanofi becomes a shareholder of Innovent.” Apart from the two oncology candidates, Sanofi will invest €300 million (US$303 million) in Innovent by purchasing new common shares at HK$42.42 (US$5.4) per share, representing a 20% premium to the average share price in 30-trading-day as of Aug. 3, 2022.

Breathing easier: Verona’s phase III in COPD hits primary and secondary endpoints

Top-line data from Verona Pharma plc’s phase III ENHANCE-2 study show it hit the primary and secondary endpoints. Nebulized ensifentrine, studied as a maintenance treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), improved lung function and significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations. Participants in the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of ensifentrine, a dual inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, and which has bronchodilatory and anti-inflammatory effects, received a 3-mg dose of ensifentrine or placebo twice daily for 24 weeks. Raleigh, N.C., and London-based Verona’s stock (NASDAQ:VRNA) had more than doubled at midday as shares were up 43% to $9.90 each. Next up: data from the companion phase III study, ENHANCE-1, by the end of 2022.

Taiwan’s Syneurx gears up for phase III test of COVID-19 oral antiviral

Following the readout of a phase II trial evaluating its COVID-19 oral antiviral, Pentarlandir (SNB-01), Taiwan’s Syneurx International Corp. said it expects to launch a phase III test of the candidate in the next few months. In the phase II trial, 89 participants with breakthrough or unvaccinated cases of COVID-19 were randomized across high-dose, low-dose and placebo groups. The results showed that Pentarlandir reduced inflammation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and improved overall health.

Hutchmed shares trial updates, plans for regulatory submission on CRC data

It’s an august August for Hutchmed Ltd. as it reported positive business results and a number of trial developments, including results from its pivotal global phase III FRESCO-2 trial evaluating the investigational use of fruquintinib in patients with advanced, refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, which met its primary endpoint of overall survival. “We are in active communications with regulatory agencies globally and intend to apply for marketing authorization in the U.S., Europe and Japan, with submissions targeted for completion in 2023,” said Weiguo Su, CEO and chief scientific officer of Hutchmed.

FDA approves Daiichi Sankyo/Astrazeneca’s Enhertu for HER2-low metastatic breast cancer

The U.S. FDA has approved Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and Astrazeneca plc’s Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan) as the first HER2-directed therapy for patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer. The approved indication is for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low immunohistochemistry (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ in-situ hybridization-negative) breast cancer who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy. Enhertu is the first and only approved HER2-directed therapy in this patient population, and the expanded approval in the U.S. enables its use across a wide spectrum of HER2 expression, including patients with HER2-positive disease and patients with HER2-low disease.

Nothing misleading here, US First Circuit tells Karyopharm investors

An investor’s wish to know more about the total landscape of a drug candidate is not enough, on its own, to make a company’s disclosures about the drug and its development materially misleading. So said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in affirming the dismissal of a shareholder suit against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and its executive officers. But whereas the lower court had dismissed the suit for lack of “scienter,” or intent or knowledge of wrongdoing, the appellate court went further. It found that the Karyopharm statements about its myeloma drug, selinexor, that were being challenged by investors were not misleading, with or without scienter, as it is “not a material omission to fail to point out information of which the market is already aware.”

