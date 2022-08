Merck & Co. looks beyond amyloid beta, signing potential $1.1B Alzheimer’s R&D deal with Cerevance

Central nervous system specialist Cerevance Inc. has announced a multiyear strategic research collaboration with Merck & Co. Inc. to identify novel targets for Alzheimer’s disease in a deal worth more than $1.1 billion, plus royalties. Boston-based Cerevance will receive $25 million up front with the $1.1 billion due when certain development and commercial milestones are achieved.