BioWorld - Wednesday, August 10, 2022
FDA advances AI-enhanced tech for prostate diagnosis and treatment

Aug. 9, 2022
By Annette Boyle

Recent U.S. FDA actions could transform decades of prostate cancer care. Two companies focused on prostate cancer received good news from the FDA for their artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software. Bot Image Inc. gained FDA clearance for its medical device computer-aided detection and diagnostic tool, Prostatid. The agency also provided FDA investigational device exemption for Avenda Health Inc.’s Focalpoint ablation system that enables more accurate mapping of a patient’s prostate cancer for better surgical results.
