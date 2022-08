Consensus statement could boost utilization for intravascular ultrasound

Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) is an established method for gaining an appreciation of the sources of closure of the coronary arteries, but its use in the peripheral vasculature is not quite as well established. Nonetheless a new paper makes the case that IVUS may be appropriate for widespread use in connection with diseases of the peripheral vasculature, a position that could lead to a considerable expansion of sales of IVUS systems.