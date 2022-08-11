BioWorld - Thursday, August 11, 2022
CHIPS and Science Act signed into US law, but impact on semiconductor supply chain uncertain

Aug. 10, 2022
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
President Joseph Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a bill that calls for investment of $280 billion overall into the development and manufacturing of semiconductor products and which should ease the crunch on these products for medical device manufacturers. However, some have estimated that bringing new production capacity online can take three to five years, suggesting that the med-tech industry will need to continue to devise workarounds to the current supply crunch for the immediate future.
