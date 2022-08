NICE recommends clinical trial-only use for bioresorbable coronary artery scaffolds

The notion of a device that disappears from the human body once its work is done has driven massive investments in bioresorbable coronary artery scaffolds and stents, but these devices have had a difficult time getting to and staying on the market. The U.K. National Institute of Health and Care Excellence determined recently that these devices are not ready for routine use and should be deployed only in clinical trials.