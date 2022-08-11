BioWorld - Thursday, August 11, 2022
Levita lines up $26M for magnetic robot platform

Aug. 11, 2022
By Catherine Longworth
Investors are backing Levita Magnetics International Corp. with $26 million to advance its new Magnetic-Assisted Robotic Surgery (MARS) platform. The series C financing round was led by Ballast Capital, with participation from Medtex Ventures, Invermaster and Carao Ventures. The new platform builds on the company’s first commercial device, the Levita Magnetic Surgical system which received U.S. FDA approval in 2015. The system enables reduced-port laparoscopic surgical procedures and consists of an external magnet that is placed on the skin and controls a magnetic grasper inside the abdomen during surgery.
