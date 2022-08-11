Coloplast surgical mesh win leaves debate over expert testimony untouched

Surgical mesh product liability litigation has fed a massive volume of billable hours for attorneys on both sides of these lawsuits, but a recent case went the way of Coloplast AS unit Coloplast Corp., of Minneapolis, which prevailed over a litigant in a case heard in a Minnesota district court. Despite the win, the case sustains an ongoing debate over whether the gatekeeping function for expert testimony was appropriately exercised, an issue that may soon be clarified by an advisory body on judicial procedures.