Biopharma stocks climb on upcoming filings, strong data and potential mergers

BioWorld’s Biopharmaceutical Index is at its highest point this year, up 7.85%, showing one of its sharpest rises within the last week. Out of 22 component stocks, 13 are trading above where they were at the end of 2021, as of Aug. 8. This is an improvement from June, when only nine were in such a position.