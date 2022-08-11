BioWorld - Thursday, August 11, 2022
Panel hails FDA stance on accelerated approval strategies

Aug. 11, 2022
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
The U.S. FDA’s effort to push companies toward more and better randomized, controlled trials ahead of accelerated approvals – apparently driven by the lack of confirmatory studies done afterward – is “an important and meaningful move by the agency,” said Day One Pharmaceuticals Inc. CEO Jeremy Bender. “The industry’s history in that space has been a little mixed.” Bender’s remarks came Aug. 9 as part of a wide-ranging panel discussion hosted by analyst Robert Driscoll during the Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference.
