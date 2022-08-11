Panel hails FDA stance on accelerated approval strategies

The U.S. FDA’s effort to push companies toward more and better randomized, controlled trials ahead of accelerated approvals – apparently driven by the lack of confirmatory studies done afterward – is “an important and meaningful move by the agency,” said Day One Pharmaceuticals Inc. CEO Jeremy Bender. “The industry’s history in that space has been a little mixed.” Bender’s remarks came Aug. 9 as part of a wide-ranging panel discussion hosted by analyst Robert Driscoll during the Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference.