Protecting IP in China still an iffy proposition

Despite new laws and enforcement efforts, protecting intellectual property (IP) rights in China remains a big challenge for companies based in the U.S. and other countries. A case in point is China’s new patent law that came into effect in June 2021. The law provides for patent term extensions and adjustments, an important consideration for the biopharma industry since the launch of drugs in China could be hampered by long regulatory review times.