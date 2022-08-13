Scottish researchers team up to develop liver transplant test

Integrated Graphene Ltd. is partnering with a team of scientists at the University of Edinburgh to develop a point-of-care biomedical test for liver transplants. The Sensibile project team is working to develop a prototype electrochemical biosensor that can detect biliary complications’ biomarkers in donor livers. Sterling, Scotland-based Integrated Graphene’s 3D graphene foam electrode will help to assess the viability of the biliary compartment, and the quality of the donor liver prior to transplantation.